Quent Capital LLC Purchases 1,987 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,773 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 2,913.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 121.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Toll Brothers to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James downgraded Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.92.

Insider Activity

Toll Brothers Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $44,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,513. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $42.75 on Tuesday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.23 and a 200 day moving average of $45.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.38.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 9.46%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Articles

