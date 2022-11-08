Quent Capital LLC Has $408,000 Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,913 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Union Pacific by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 186,746 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $51,021,000 after purchasing an additional 100,148 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $842,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,876 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $196.30 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $120.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.40.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

