Quent Capital LLC Has $334,000 Stock Holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in GDS were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in GDS by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,722,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,914 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in GDS by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,130,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,111,000 after acquiring an additional 953,820 shares during the period. Tekne Capital Management LLC increased its position in GDS by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,918,000 after acquiring an additional 551,100 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in GDS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,288,000. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC increased its position in GDS by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 839,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,958,000 after acquiring an additional 304,363 shares during the period. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS Trading Up 13.8 %

Shares of GDS stock opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average of $25.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. GDS Holdings Limited has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $62.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. GDS had a negative net margin of 18.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $344.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.75 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GDS shares. Nomura cut shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of GDS in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.80 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.07.

About GDS

(Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.