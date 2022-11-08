Quent Capital LLC Has $288,000 Stock Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Quent Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 7.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 25.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at approximately $587,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 0.9% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 189,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 0.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President and CEO ZEITZ JOCHEN acquired 25,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,705.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 508,870 shares in the company, valued at $19,815,397.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $45.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $46.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.75 and its 200-day moving average is $36.66.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.33. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on HOG. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Harley-Davidson to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.14.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

