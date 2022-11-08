Quent Capital LLC Has $243,000 Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,671 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Applied Materials by 108.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 304,024 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,666,000 after purchasing an additional 158,031 shares in the last quarter. Phraction Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $2,828,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 15.1% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 30,181 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 15.8% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 65,565 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 116,684 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.58.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $95.04 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.85. The company has a market capitalization of $81.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.49.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

