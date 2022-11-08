Quent Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 8,541 PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in PENN Entertainment by 1,694.9% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PENN Entertainment in the first quarter worth $50,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in PENN Entertainment by 53.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in PENN Entertainment by 44.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $193,420.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,233.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
PENN Entertainment Stock Up 2.8 %
PENN Entertainment stock opened at $33.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.19. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $62.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.38 and a 200-day moving average of $31.97.
About PENN Entertainment
PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.
