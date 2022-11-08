Quent Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 2,300 CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 3,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. 88.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CYBR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.19.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $138.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $100.35 and a 52 week high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.07. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $142.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

