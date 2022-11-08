Quent Capital LLC Acquires 1,450 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Duolingo by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in Duolingo by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in Duolingo by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 1,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $191,785.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,568,894.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 1,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $191,785.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,568,894.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $71,587.01. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 27,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,947,619.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,267 shares of company stock worth $3,542,658 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

DUOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Duolingo from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.56.

Shares of NYSE DUOL opened at $77.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.65 and a 200-day moving average of $91.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45. Duolingo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $174.65.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

