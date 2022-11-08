Quantum (QUA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $180,972.00

Quantum (QUA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $2.38 billion and approximately $180,972.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.25 or 0.00020698 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,532.68 or 0.99983483 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008618 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006257 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00039726 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00047980 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00022774 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004803 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.99 or 0.00248288 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 4.1161886 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $180,966.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

