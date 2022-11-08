Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LUNG. Citigroup downgraded Pulmonx from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Pulmonx from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Pulmonx from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.57.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Pulmonx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $4.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.43 and a quick ratio of 8.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.69. Pulmonx has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $45.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pulmonx

Institutional Trading of Pulmonx

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,027,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,558,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,027,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,558,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 50,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $1,029,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,055,884 shares in the company, valued at $21,740,651.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Pulmonx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Pulmonx in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Pulmonx by 23.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 116.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulmonx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.