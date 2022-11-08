Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Given New €70.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from €61.00 ($61.00) to €70.00 ($70.00) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PUBGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Publicis Groupe from €70.00 ($70.00) to €71.00 ($71.00) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Publicis Groupe from €60.00 ($60.00) to €62.50 ($62.50) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Publicis Groupe from €68.00 ($68.00) to €72.00 ($72.00) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Publicis Groupe from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Publicis Groupe from €66.00 ($66.00) to €70.00 ($70.00) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.89.

Publicis Groupe stock opened at $14.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Publicis Groupe has a twelve month low of $10.47 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.04.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services to optimize distribution channels.

