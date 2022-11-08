Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.40-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.47. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.92.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.8 %

PEG stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.79. 94,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,408,965. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.65. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $75.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 48.0% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 4,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

