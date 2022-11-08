PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Acquired by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PTC. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in PTC during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.92. The company had a trading volume of 39,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,910. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.16. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.55 and a 12 month high of $127.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.24.

PTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on PTC to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on PTC in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.22.

In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $996,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,638,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,550,384.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $996,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,638,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,550,384.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $11,884,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,191,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,264,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,613 shares of company stock valued at $17,860,784. Insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

