Proton (XPR) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $31.27 Million

Proton (XPR) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 8th. One Proton coin can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a total market cap of $31.27 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Proton has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Proton alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $104.20 or 0.00562056 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,424.73 or 0.29260275 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Proton Profile

Proton’s launch date was March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 13,906,095,127 coins and its circulating supply is 13,843,009,147 coins. The official website for Proton is www.proton.org. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official message board is blog.protonchain.com. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.