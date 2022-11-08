Proton (XPR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.15 Million

Proton (XPR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 8th. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a total market capitalization of $32.43 million and $2.15 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Proton has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Proton Coin Profile

Proton launched on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 13,905,874,648 coins and its circulating supply is 13,842,783,547 coins. Proton’s official message board is blog.protonchain.com. The official website for Proton is www.proton.org. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

