Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Downgraded by Craig Hallum to Sell

Craig Hallum cut shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $42.00.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company.
Proto Labs Price Performance
Shares of PRLB stock opened at $24.53 on Friday. Proto Labs has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $64.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.94. The company has a market cap of $674.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.25.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Proto Labs in the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 1,910.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 12,287 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 12,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.
Proto Labs Company Profile
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.
