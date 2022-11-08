Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Downgraded by Craig Hallum to Sell

Craig Hallum cut shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $42.00.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of PRLB stock opened at $24.53 on Friday. Proto Labs has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $64.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.94. The company has a market cap of $674.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). Proto Labs had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $126.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Proto Labs will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Proto Labs in the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 1,910.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 12,287 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 12,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

