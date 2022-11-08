Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $55.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $52.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

PRTA has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Prothena from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Prothena from $50.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Prothena from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Prothena from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prothena has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.40.

Prothena Price Performance

Prothena stock opened at $55.78 on Friday. Prothena has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $65.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.76.

Insider Activity at Prothena

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.37). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 35.77% and a negative net margin of 3,036.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.12 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Prothena will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lars Ekman sold 15,833 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $995,579.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243 shares in the company, valued at $15,279.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Lars Ekman sold 15,833 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $995,579.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243 shares in the company, valued at $15,279.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hideki Garren sold 4,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 188,087 shares of company stock worth $9,207,327. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Prothena

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 61.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 22.7% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the first quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 50.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena

(Get Rating)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Articles

