Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases Shares of 157,115 Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 157,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.08% of Black Stone Minerals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 11,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 12,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. 15.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $19.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.68.

Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 89.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Black Stone Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.39 per share, for a total transaction of $409,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,273,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,254,666.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $1,298,000 over the last three months. 20.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.