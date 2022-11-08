ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Down 5.2%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $54.22 and last traded at $54.67. Approximately 1,554,411 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 114,558,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.66.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.13 and a 200 day moving average of $50.36.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter worth $126,044,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter valued at $30,139,000. Randolph Co Inc lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 306.8% during the second quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 343,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,191,000 after purchasing an additional 258,790 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 7,411.8% during the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 326,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,991,000 after purchasing an additional 321,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at $10,101,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.