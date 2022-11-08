ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Shares Purchased by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BITO. Insight Inv LLC lifted its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

BITO opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.72. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $44.29.

