Primerica, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NYSE:PRI)

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%.

Primerica has raised its dividend payment by an average of 23.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Primerica has a payout ratio of 16.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Primerica to earn $13.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:PRI traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.52. 158,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,042. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.00. Primerica has a 12 month low of $110.22 and a 12 month high of $173.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.16). Primerica had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $668.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Primerica will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRI. StockNews.com began coverage on Primerica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Primerica from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.00.

Primerica declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Primerica

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $191,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,964.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $191,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,964.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total value of $535,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,215 shares in the company, valued at $7,796,734.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Primerica by 74.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Primerica by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primerica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.