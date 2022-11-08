PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Edgar Zurcher Sells 2,867 Shares

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) Director Edgar Zurcher sold 2,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $202,983.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,234 shares in the company, valued at $653,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

PriceSmart Trading Down 0.2 %

PSMT stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.38. 1,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.40. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.29 and a 52-week high of $88.30.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 2.57%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS.

PSMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSMT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 421.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 463.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the first quarter worth about $37,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 89.6% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 55.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

