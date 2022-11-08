Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Stock Performance

PVG opened at $15.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average of $15.05. Pretium Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

