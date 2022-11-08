Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen downgraded Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Power Integrations Price Performance

POWI stock opened at $69.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.08. Power Integrations has a 1 year low of $59.16 and a 1 year high of $110.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.01.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power Integrations

In other news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 9,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total value of $793,014.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,628,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 9,845 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total value of $793,014.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,628,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,117 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $164,935.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,796,034.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 164.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Power Integrations by 89.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Power Integrations by 46.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Further Reading

