PotCoin (POT) Price Tops $0.0025

PotCoin (POT) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $574,461.61 and approximately $415.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00032905 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.59 or 0.00327412 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00021106 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001266 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003845 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004532 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00018392 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.