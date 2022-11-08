PotCoin (POT) Market Cap Tops $855,673.91

PotCoin (POT) traded up 37.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. PotCoin has a total market cap of $855,673.91 and approximately $13.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PotCoin has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00033255 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.59 or 0.00326645 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00020861 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001287 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003771 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004543 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00019090 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

