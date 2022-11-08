Polymath Price Down 15.8% Over Last Week (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 8th. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Polymath token can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $209.03 million and $9.12 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.69 or 0.00312106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00022851 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001013 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00004005 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00018047 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.24859805 USD and is down -6.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $7,865,747.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

