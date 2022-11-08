Polygon (MATIC) Price Hits $1.22

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Polygon has a market cap of $10.65 billion and approximately $1.56 billion worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polygon coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.22 or 0.00005905 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Polygon has traded 34.4% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003232 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000289 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000359 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.06 or 0.00599315 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6,410.13 or 0.31217355 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000306 BTC.
Polygon Coin Profile
Polygon launched on March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. The official message board for Polygon is blog.polygon.technology. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polygon’s official website is polygon.technology. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Polygon
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using U.S. dollars.
