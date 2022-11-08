Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Trading 3.7% Higher

Shares of Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) traded up 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $2.26. 15,097 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 178,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Polar Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Polar Power Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polar Power

Polar Power ( NASDAQ:POLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $4.27 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seaview Investment Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polar Power during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Polar Power by 33.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 304,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 76,739 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Polar Power by 5.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Polar Power in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in Polar Power by 29.9% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 94,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 21,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

Polar Power Company Profile

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

See Also

