Pocket Network (POKT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.41 Million

Pocket Network (POKT) traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. In the last seven days, Pocket Network has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pocket Network token can now be bought for about $0.0669 or 0.00000369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pocket Network has a market cap of $68.26 million and $3.41 million worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Pocket Network

Pocket Network’s genesis date was July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pocket Network is www.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pocket Network’s official message board is forum.pokt.network.

Pocket Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you're already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pocket Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pocket Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pocket Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

