Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stake Lessened by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,414 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,749 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 60.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,595 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $19,902,000 after purchasing an additional 29,852 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $519,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 30.3% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PXD stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $259.53. 29,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,214,704. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $166.97 and a twelve month high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.24. The firm has a market cap of $62.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $5.71 per share. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PXD. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.44.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

