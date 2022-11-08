Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Stock Performance

HNW stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.32. 37,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,426. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $16.10.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HNW. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 19,814 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 130,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,229 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

