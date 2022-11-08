Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens cut Pilgrim’s Pride to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance

NASDAQ PPC opened at $25.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.26. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 33,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $1,006,138.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,345 shares in the company, valued at $7,825,970.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 80.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 158.6% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 635.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 16.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

(Get Rating)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.