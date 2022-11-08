PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Price Target Raised to C$12.50

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 46.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. ATB Capital increased their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of TSE:PHX traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$8.53. The company had a trading volume of 183,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.83. PHX Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$3.94 and a 1-year high of C$8.80. The firm has a market cap of C$429.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.12.

PHX Energy Services ( TSE:PHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$126.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$110.00 million. Research analysts predict that PHX Energy Services will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.40 per share, with a total value of C$32,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 358,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,295,680. In related news, Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.40 per share, with a total value of C$32,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 358,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,295,680. Also, Senior Officer John Michael Hooks sold 193,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total value of C$1,256,681.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,214,027 shares in the company, valued at C$33,897,432.33. Insiders sold 270,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,730,059 in the last three months.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

