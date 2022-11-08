PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Price Target Increased to C$12.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PHX Energy Services Trading Up 0.9 %

PHXHF traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $6.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826. PHX Energy Services has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $6.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average is $4.66.

About PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

