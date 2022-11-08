PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Price Target Increased to C$12.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
PHX Energy Services Trading Up 0.9 %
PHXHF traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $6.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826. PHX Energy Services has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $6.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average is $4.66.
About PHX Energy Services
