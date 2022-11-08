PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.65-$1.67 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.06-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion. PerkinElmer also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.89-$7.91 EPS.

PKI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on PerkinElmer from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded PerkinElmer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $160.50.

Shares of NYSE:PKI traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,522. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.35 and a 200 day moving average of $140.21. PerkinElmer has a twelve month low of $113.46 and a twelve month high of $203.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKI. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,156,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $899,640,000 after purchasing an additional 91,470 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 12.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 286,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,017,000 after acquiring an additional 31,090 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,060,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $185,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,227 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 54,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after acquiring an additional 30,157 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,180,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,986,000 after purchasing an additional 22,532 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

