Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Performant Financial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Shares of Performant Financial stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $174.95 million, a PE ratio of -18.23 and a beta of -0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. Performant Financial has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $3.74.

Performant Financial ( NASDAQ:PFMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.68 million for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 8.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Performant Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Performant Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Performant Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Shay Capital LLC grew its position in Performant Financial by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 40,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 14,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Performant Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

