Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.27-0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.24. Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.37-$1.40 EPS.

Perdoceo Education Stock Up 14.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRDO traded up $1.65 on Tuesday, hitting $13.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,457,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,825. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.14. Perdoceo Education has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $13.89.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $167.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.08 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 18.62%. Perdoceo Education’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

PRDO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

In related news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $30,161.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 174,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,545.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 2,625 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $30,161.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 174,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,545.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $257,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 986,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,160,095.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,695. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 7.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 159,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 11,096 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 30.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 316,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 74,503 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,583,000 after buying an additional 47,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

