Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.22-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.37-$1.40 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRDO. TheStreet lowered Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perdoceo Education in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $11.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,468. The company has a market capitalization of $798.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.34. Perdoceo Education has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $13.89.

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $167.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.08 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 2,625 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $30,161.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 174,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,545.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $253,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,036,417 shares in the company, valued at $10,488,540.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Robert Kline sold 2,625 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $30,161.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 174,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,545.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,695 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRDO. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 63.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 62.5% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

