PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th.

PCB Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 54.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. PCB Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 21.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PCB Bancorp to earn $2.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

PCB stock opened at $18.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $277.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.35. PCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.96 and a 52 week high of $26.04.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on PCB Bancorp to $21.50 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

In other PCB Bancorp news, Director Sang Young Lee bought 12,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $227,662.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,306,934 shares in the company, valued at $24,505,012.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 30,915 shares of company stock valued at $583,903. 24.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCB. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 59.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 351,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after buying an additional 130,906 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 208.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 134,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 91,045 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 79.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 178,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 79,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 324.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 74,587 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

