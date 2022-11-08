PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,832 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,283,000 after buying an additional 307,481 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,066,000 after purchasing an additional 121,831 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $382,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in PayPal by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in PayPal by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $77.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $230.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.02.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.