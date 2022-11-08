Paul Cunningham Sells 250 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total value of $35,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,456,551.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Paul Cunningham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 5th, Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $42,502.50.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.39, for a total value of $42,097.50.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $149.10. 1,236,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,848. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $194.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.41. The company has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.41, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDNS. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $204.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.75.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

