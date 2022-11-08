Parker-Hannifin Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.33 (NYSE:PH)

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.33 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

Parker-Hannifin has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Parker-Hannifin has a dividend payout ratio of 28.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Parker-Hannifin to earn $19.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.6%.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $300.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $266.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.35. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $230.44 and a 1 year high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 19.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Auxier Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.18.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

