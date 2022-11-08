Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Shares Down 3.6%

Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.21 and last traded at $15.22. Approximately 21,833 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 12,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.79.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PARXF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Parex Resources from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Parex Resources from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th.
Parex Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.35.
About Parex Resources
Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Parex Resources (PARXF)
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
- 3 Reasons Amazon Will Deliver Better 2023 Returns
- A Turnaround is Brewing in Starbucks Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.