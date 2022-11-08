Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Shares Down 3.6%

Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.21 and last traded at $15.22. Approximately 21,833 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 12,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PARXF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Parex Resources from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Parex Resources from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Parex Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.35.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

