PancakeSwap Price Down 0.1% This Week (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 8th. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $663.84 million and $138.85 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PancakeSwap token can currently be bought for about $4.60 or 0.00024466 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PancakeSwap has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PancakeSwap alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $107.23 or 0.00571273 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,585.47 or 0.29756671 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000324 BTC.

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap was first traded on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 341,497,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,236,505 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/pancakeswap.

PancakeSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate.PancakeSwap runs on Binance Smart Chain, a blockchain with lower transaction costs than Ethereum or Bitcoin.Unlike centralized exchanges, PancakeSwap doesn’t hold funds when users trade, giving them 100% ownership of their own crypto.Built on open-source software, the website and all Smart Contracts are publicly visible for maximum transparency.Contracts are verified on BscScan so users know that what they see is what they get.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PancakeSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PancakeSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.