Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Lowered to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST – Get Rating) was downgraded by Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Oyster Point Pharma in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Oyster Point Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Oyster Point Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Oyster Point Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OYST traded up $3.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.57. 10,185,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,460. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.96. The company has a market cap of $310.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.22. Oyster Point Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $19.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oyster Point Pharma ( NASDAQ:OYST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.23). Oyster Point Pharma had a negative net margin of 493.39% and a negative return on equity of 207.45%. The business had revenue of $4.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 million. On average, analysts forecast that Oyster Point Pharma will post -6.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 23.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 30.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 667,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 20.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oyster Point Pharma Company Profile

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases in the United States. The company's product candidate is TYRVAYA, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

See Also

