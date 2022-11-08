Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.14.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OUST. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Ouster in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Ouster to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Ouster in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Ouster from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Get Ouster alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nathan Dickerman sold 26,629 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total value of $36,481.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 964,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,665.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,914 shares of company stock worth $55,267. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ouster

Ouster Stock Up 3.4 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OUST. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ouster in the first quarter worth about $5,625,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Ouster by 2,074.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,633,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,603 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ouster by 24.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,271,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 247,374 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ouster in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ouster in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Ouster stock opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. Ouster has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.74. The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Ouster

(Get Rating)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.