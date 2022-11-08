Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.42-$6.72 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.04. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on OTTR. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Otter Tail from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a hold rating to a sell rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Otter Tail Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,615. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Otter Tail has a one year low of $53.20 and a one year high of $82.46.

Otter Tail Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Otter Tail

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.412 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.54%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 3.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Otter Tail by 60.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,002,000 after acquiring an additional 39,117 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Otter Tail during the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Otter Tail by 27.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 3.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.