Otter Creek Advisors LLC Purchases 449 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 3.1% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 589,827 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.37.

Alphabet stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,471,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.46. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $86,389.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,459.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $86,389.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,459.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 303,221 shares of company stock valued at $20,099,793. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

