Otter Creek Advisors LLC Purchases 157,172 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 620,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,172 shares during the period. Vertiv comprises about 3.4% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Otter Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vertiv worth $5,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,541,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693,256 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,822,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808,254 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,207,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,928 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in Vertiv by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 7,587,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,042 shares during the period. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Deangelo bought 71,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,684.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,684. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRT. Mizuho decreased their target price on Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded Vertiv from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen upgraded Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.75 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Vertiv to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of Vertiv stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.54. 55,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,217,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.29, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.58. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.31.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

